Wild video shows cat hanging onto van’s roof at 60 mph

OMAHA, Neb. -- Amazing video shot by a family in Nebraska shows a van driving at highway speeds with a cat on the roof.

The cat is somehow able to hang on while the van drives at 60 miles an hour.

"My daughter says, 'There's a cat on that van,' and I was like, 'Oh no, that's a raccoon.' My husband's pulling up closer and I'm like, 'Oh my God, no, that's a cat,'" said Ronda Rankin.

Rankin and her family captured the bizarre scene Friday night on Interstate 480 in Omaha.

"It looked really scared, like, what the heck is going on?" Rankin said.

Rankin tried get the driver's attention.

"I said, 'There's a cat on your roof!' And I keep saying, 'A cat on your roof.' Then she looks at me and she's like, 'Oh my God.' She looks startled, and so immediately they slow down."

Rankin says she saw the van pull over before it was out of sight.

"What happened? Is it their cat? Did it jump off? Were they able to get it?" Rankin wondered.

The Nebraska Humane Society wants to know, too.

"We have never seen a video like that before," said Mark Langan with Nebraska Humane Society.

Langan says the cat is most likely somebody's pet.

"How that cat held on at high speeds like that is amazing. I want to know what happened to the cat. People in Omaha want to know what happened to the cat. Let's find out what happened to this poor cat," said Langan.

The cat is believed to be an adult. Omaha television station KETV is trying to find out what happened to the cat.