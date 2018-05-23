Wallenpaupack vs North Pocono baseball

Posted 6:30 pm, May 23, 2018, by

North Pocono humped out to a quick 7-0 lead after three innings and then held off a late rally to defeat Wallenpaupack 9-5 in the District Two 'AAAAA' baseball playoffs.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

