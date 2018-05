Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa -- A fire truck, PPL truck, plow truck and WNEP live truck were all parked outside a school in Wayne county but there was no emergency.

It was for evergreen elementary's touch a truck event.

Students at the school near Hamlin were able to sit inside and learn about each vehicle.

Newswatch 16 photographer Bonnie Frisbie showed kids what our news crews do each day at today's event in Wayne County.