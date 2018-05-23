× PA Fish & Boat Commission Marks National Boating Event

There’s an event making quite the splash this week among area boaters!

It’s National Safe Boating Safety Week. It ties into the unofficial kick off of boating season in our area which is near Memorial Day.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the campaign on Wednesday with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

The goal of the program is to educate people on better boating, including the importance of life jackets, along with sharing important safety statistics to alert boaters of potential hazards.

To find out if your boat needs to be registered, click here.

The Fish and Boat Commission also shared information on their upcoming events.

For a complete list of programs and for information or to pre-register, click here.

Here are some of the events available: