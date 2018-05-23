PA Fish & Boat Commission Marks National Boating Event

Posted 4:04 am, May 23, 2018, by , Updated at 03:42AM, May 23, 2018

There’s an event making quite the splash this week among area boaters!

It’s National Safe Boating Safety Week. It ties into the unofficial kick off of boating season in our area which is near Memorial Day.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the campaign on Wednesday with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

The goal of the program is to educate people on better boating, including the importance of life jackets, along with sharing important safety statistics to alert boaters of potential hazards.

To find out if your boat needs to be registered, click here.

The Fish and Boat Commission also shared information on their upcoming events.

For a complete list of programs and for information or to pre-register, click here.

Here are some of the events available:

  • Basic Boating Course
    May 19 at Brookfield Renewable, Pike County. Pre-registration required. For more information, click here.
  • Pocono 400
    From June 1 to June 3. Event located in Fan Fair area outside racetrack with staff answering questions, selling licenses and free giveaways.
  • Basic Boating Course
    June 9 at Brookfield Renewable, Pike County. Pre-registration required. For more information, click here.
  • Women’s Introduction to Fly Fishing Program
    June 9 at Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge, Stroudsburg. Pre-registration required. Head here for more information.
  • Family Fishing Festival
    June 23 at Lackawanna State Park, North Abington Township. Pre-registration required. Click here for more.
  • Basic Boating Course
    July 21 at Thornhurst Firehall, Lackawanna County. Pre-registration required. For more information, head here.

