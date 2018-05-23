Old Forge Police Investigating Locations Connected to Robert Baron Case
OLD FORGE, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County are back on the scene where a restaurant owner was last seen over a year ago.
Old Forge police and county detectives were at Ghigiarelli’s Wednesday morning.
The owner, Robert Baron, has been missing since January of 2017.
Police were also at Baron’s son’s apartment building on Sussex Street.
Investigators were also taking measurements in the street.
Police have not yet said what led to Wednesday’s investigation.
41.371191 -75.734914