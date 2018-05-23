Valley View met Nanticoke in the District Two 'AAAA' baseball playoffs. Cougars won 12-2 in five innings.
Nanticoke vs Valley View baseball
-
North Pocono vs Valley View baseball
-
Wyoming Area vs Tunkhannock baseball
-
Pinstripe Pals Winners
-
Wallenpaupack vs North Pocono baseball
-
Abington Heights vs Wyoming Valley West baseball
-
-
Dallas Ten Runs Wyoming Valley West 14-4
-
Holy Redeemer Girls Capture Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 Championship
-
Nanticoke Girls Excited to Play at Mohegan Sun Arena
-
University of Scranton Hosts Landmark Conference Baseball
-
Scranton vs Valley View HS Track
-
-
Man Locked Up After Attempted Robbery
-
Teen Arrested for Having Weapons on School Property
-
North Pocono Baseball Tops Pocono Mountain East 10-6