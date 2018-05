Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ORANGE, Nj -- Cindy Ashton was found dead in a house on Nicholson Street in Wilkes-Barre Township earlier this month.

Anthony Shaw, former boyfriend of Ashton, was arrested in New Jersey and has been charged with criminal homicide

Police say they found evidence in his apartment in East Orange New Jersey where police say Shaw tried to commit suicide.

Law enforcement say they found evidence is Shaw's apartment linking him to the murder.

Shaw is awaiting extradition