Lycoming College Announces New Gateway Project

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — One of the 50 oldest colleges in the United States has plans to revamp the entrance to its campus.

If you sign up for a tour of Lycoming College, senior Olvia Heckroth could be the one showing you the ropes.

Heckroth knows her way around campus now, but it wasn’t always that way.

“I was like, ‘There’s a sign over here, and now there’s an admission building over here.’ I was like, ‘Where am I going?'” Heckroth said.

The college does not have an official entry point, but that’s about to change.

Lycoming College announced plans for a gateway building.

“It’s an entirely new arrival sequence for families as they come to campus,” said Chip Edmonds, executive vice president Lycoming College.

A new building is set to go up on the east edge of campus. Edmonds hopes students and visitors will be able to find the building easily as they travel in off the highway.

“The building is a 28,000-square-foot, $12.5 million project,” Edmonds explained.

The gateway building will house college admissions and alumni relations. There will be presentation and seminar rooms, study rooms, a cafe, and a climbing wall in the new building.

Part of the new entranceway project includes expanding a portion of Basin Street to make it a two-way road.

“We see our building as the first investment of what will be many for this entire area of the city,” said Edmonds.

Lycoming college is working with the city in hopes of revamping the east end of Williamsport.

“And encourage students to be off campus and frequent businesses and shops,” Edmonds said.

“A lot of things I like to go to are all the way down Fourth Street towards Bullfrog [Brewery] and Alabaster, so it would be awesome to have things like that close to campus,” said Heckroth.

Lycoming College expects to break ground on the new gateway building this summer. The project should be complete sometime in 2019.