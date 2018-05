Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The stormy weather is causing more problems like a fire in Luzerne County.

A shed was hit by lightning on Third Street in Newport Township as storms passed just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The flames scorched the structure and melted siding on a nearby home.

An elderly man and his dog were home at the time.

They're okay after the lightning strike in Luzerne County.