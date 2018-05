Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa -- Lightning lit the sky and thunder rattled homes in part of our area late last night and overnight.

A lightning strike sparked a fire in Luzerne County.

A bolt of lightning hit a shed around eleven last night setting it on fire near Nanticoke.

The flames wrecked the shed and melted siding on a nearby house.

An elderly man was in the house but he is just fine after the lightning strike and fire in Luzerne County.