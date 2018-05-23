James Franklin in town

Penn state Head Football Coach James Franklin was the guest speaker at the 40th Annual Greater Scranton Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association Dinner.  Franklin had some pre-dinner thoughts for WNEP.

