CONYNGHAM, Pa. -- You'll want to keep an eye on the roads as you head out Wednesday morning.

Heavy downpours overnight flooded many streets like Route 239 in Luzerne County.

Crews closed Route 239 near Wapwallopen after runoff from nearby Council Cup Mountain washed out the road.

Officials haven't said when they expect the road to reopen in Luzerne County.