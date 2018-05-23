× Burne Honda Awards “Teacher of the Year” With New Car

SCRANTON — As this school year comes to a close, students will find many ways to thank their teachers.

One student in Lackawanna County may have found the best way, by helping his teacher win a new car.

Wednesday was the first nice day in a while, so the students at the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County were more than happy to head outside to the parking lot.

The short field trip was about to become a lot sweeter for one of the CTC’s teachers, about to be awarded the title of Burne Honda’s Teacher of the Year.

Kyle Linko, a welding technology teacher at the school in Scranton, took the title and the grand prize: a brand new Honda Civic.

Mr. Linko was picked from more than 100 applications written by students. In Linko’s case, it was a student by the same name, Kyle Bonhem of Forest City.

“He works hard every day, his book work is great, his attendance is phenomenal, he`s a really good kid, and I always joke with him, `your first name is Kyle, you`re destined for greatness,'” Linko said of Bonhem.

“He`s just a great teacher, he doesn`t let anyone fail, he just helps whoever needs help. He won`t let you fail unless you don`t put in the effort. If you really try, he will make sure your grades show that,” Bonhem said of Linko.

For writing the winning application, Bonhem won a $2,500 scholarship.

“They`re {my students are} a reflection of me, and I`m glad that he did that, I`m more happy that he won the money. He`s going to need it if he goes on to higher education from here,” Linko added.

And for a teacher always putting his students first, a well-deserved new set of wheels.

“I just want all the teachers to feel appreciated, especially in career and tech ed,” Linko said.

A new car just a small token compared to the many gifts teachers give their students.