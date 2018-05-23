× Bucknell Remembers Philip Roth

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Pulitzer prize winning novelist Philip Roth died Tuesday night from congestive heart failure at the age of 85.

Roth is one of Bucknell University’s most well-known graduates.

Employees at the Bertrand Library at Bucknell University in Lewisburg set up a display featuring books by Roth, who graduated from the school in 1954.

Roth wrote more than two dozen novels. He received a Pulitzer prize for his 1997 novel “American Pastoral.”

Sherri Kimmel is editor of “Bucknell Magazine.” Last summer, she got what she calls an editor’s dream in her email. An advertising executive in New York City, and a close friend of Philip Roth’s, asked if she would like to publish one of his essays.

“I immediately respond of course I would,” said Kimmel.

According to Roth’s biographer, that essay was the last piece of writing Roth ever published.

“Ironically his first published work was at Bucknell as well, according to the Philip Roth Society, so it kind of comes full circle,” added Kimmel.

Roth’s memory will live on at Bucknell University through his residency program, which allows new writers to continue their work.

Two people per year are given a $5,000 stipend, a cottage on campus, and time to concentrate on their writing.

“His name was attached with his blessing. He in the early years was involved with picking who the recipient would be of this,” Kimmel explained.

Kimmel tells Newswatch 16 there is an upcoming biography about Roth, and two chapters will focus on his time at Bucknell University.