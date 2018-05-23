At Least 2 in Custody Following Fight in School

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several people were injured and at least two students were taken into custody after a fight inside a school in Luzerne County.

State and local police were called to Plains Alternative Learning Center around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police have not said what led to the fight or if any weapons were involved, but officials said several people, including one teacher, were injured. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

