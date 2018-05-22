U.S. Postal Service Releasing Scratch-And-Sniff Stamps

What does summer smell like? Freshly cut grass? Watermelon?

How about stamps? Yes, stamps. The U.S. Postal Service is coming out with scratch-and-sniff postage.

The U.S. Postal Service’s first scratch-and-sniff stamps will add the sweet scent of summer to letters of love, friendship, party invitations and other mailings when the Postal Service introduces the “Frozen Treats” Forever Stamps June 20 in Austin, TX.

The stamps can be pre-ordered at this link.

Followers of the U.S. Postal Service’s Facebook page can view the release ceremony live on June 20 at 7 p.m..

The stamps feature illustrations of frosty, colorful, icy pops on a stick.

The booklet of 20 stamps showcases the work of Margaret Berg of Santa Monica, CA, depicting whimsical watercolor illustrations of frozen treats.

Each of the 10 stamp designs includes two different treats. The words “FOREVER” and “USA” appear along the bottom of each stamp.

Art director Antonio Alcalá of Alexandria, VA, designed the stamps with Leslie Badani of Alexandria, VA.

Frozen Treats is being issued as First-Class Mail Forever stamps which will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price.