SCRANTON, Pa. -- A tractor trailer was wedged under a railroad bridge in Scranton.

The truck got stuck while trying to turn onto N. Main Avenue in the city from the Main Avenue exit of the North Scranton Expressway.

The truck only had minimal damage but the scene did tie up traffic in the area.

The truck driver was able to let air out of the tires to create room to back the truck out from under the bridge in Lackawanna County.