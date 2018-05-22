× Tractor Trailer Crash Tying Up Traffic on I-81 in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A heads-up for drivers as you head out Tuesday morning in Luzerne County.

Interstate 81 in Luzerne County could be jammed up because of a crash.

A tractor trailer collided with at least one car in the north lanes near the Arena Hub exit just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

That big rig rolled over and went down a hill near Wilkes-Barre.

Interstate 81 north is down to one lane right now while crews clean up that crash.

Officials haven’t said if anyone was hurt or what that truck was hauling.

