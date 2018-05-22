This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Lehigh River Trout Stocking and Father/Son Turkey Hunt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to the Lehigh River with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Whitewater Challengers as they stock a section of the river with trout for the first time in many years. Plus, we'll follow along as a father and son go on their very first spring gobbler hunt. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.