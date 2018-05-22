Support for Boy in Need of Handicap Accessible Van

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- A community in Lackawanna County came together to raise money for a young boy battling cerebral palsy.

The pasta dinner at the Eagle Hose Company in Dickson City was for 12-year-old Brent Bush of Olyphant.

Raffles and a bake sale helped raise money for a handicap accessible van with a wheelchair lift.

Brent's dad tells Newswatch 16 he was overwhelmed by the show of support.

"I think this was an amazing turnout. I didn't expect this much support from everyone. I can't believe how everyone came together and donated to this cause," Teddy Bush said.

Dozens of people came out and donated to the cause.