× Students Compete at Pennsylvania Envirothon

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Students from all over the state are in Selinsgrove this week for the Pennsylvania Envirothon finals.

The kids are competing for scholarships and learning about the environment at the same time.

Students from Lackawanna Trail Junior/Senior High School near Factoryville gave one of the most important presentations of the school year. They are one of 65 teams presenting at the Pennsylvania Envirothon finals.

“We came here, and we had an hour to gather our thoughts and put them down on paper and figure out what we were going to say,” said Rachel Saxton, Lackawanna Trail student.

The two-day competition started at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove. Teams presented to the judges a scenario based on grazing land management and pasture land management.

“They’re learning about the conservation practices and agriculture,” explained Lorelle Steach, executive director Pennsylvania Envirothon.

The group from Palmerton Area High School tells Newswatch 16 the project was out of their comfort zones.

“For someone who’s never really done anything on a farm, it’s pretty nerve-wracking. It’s just really different from what we’re all used to,” said Hanna Nesfeder Palmerton Area student.

Day two of the competition will be hands-on testing at Camp Mount Luther near Mifflinburg.

“Soil and land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife, and then the current issues, which is the grazing land and pasture land management,” said Steach.

“It’s been really fun just putting it together, going through all of this and learning,” said Nesfeder.

The team that wins here will go on to compete in the international final this summer in Idaho.