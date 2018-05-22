× State Money to Help Complete Trail in Carbon County

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Biking throughout Jim Thorpe is a popular activity for many people on nice days, and now, thanks to state money, the Delaware and Lehigh Trail in the borough is going to get a much-needed upgrade.

“It’s very important to the economy here in Jim Thorpe because so many people do come into the area just to ride the trail or walk the trail or bike this whole area here,” said Carbon County Commissioner Wayne Nothstein.

Carbon County received more than $400,000 through a state grant program. The money will be used to connect the D & L Trail from one end of the county parking lot to the new pedestrian bridge.

Employees at Pocono Biking say the improvements will be great for business and the community.

“They can just stay right here, park their cars, and continue on the trail. It’s way more convenient for everyone, and it will bring more business to us, I think,” said Amber Cutler, Pocono Biking employee.

Not only will the money go towards much-needed upgrades, but it will also enhance trail safety for the bikers and walkers who use it.

Carbon County officials say right now, bikers using the trail have to go through the county parking lot as part of the trail. The plan is to create a path outside the lot and make the area safer for everyone.

“It’s going to enhance the beauty of the trail and at the same time, enhance the safety for the bikers and drivers that are going through the parking lot. We are trying to get as much of it as possible out of the parking lot,” said Nothstein.

County officials say the project won’t begin right away because they are still in the early planning stages of the trail improvements.