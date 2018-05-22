× Retaining Wall Collapsed Due to Rainy Weather in Lackawanna County

CLARKS GREEN, Pa. — A retaining wall outside of a church in Lackawanna County fell victim to the rainy weather.

A chunk of the wall at the Clarks Green Assembly of God collapsed Tuesday afternoon.

According to PennDOT, our recent wet weather is to blame.

South Abington Road was down to one lane for a time while crews worked to clear the debris in Lackawanna County.