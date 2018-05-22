Retaining Wall Collapsed Due to Rainy Weather in Lackawanna County

Posted 6:38 pm, May 22, 2018, by

CLARKS GREEN, Pa. — A retaining wall outside of a church in Lackawanna County fell victim to the rainy weather.

A chunk of the wall at the Clarks Green Assembly of God collapsed Tuesday afternoon.

According to PennDOT, our recent wet weather is to blame.

South Abington Road was down to one lane for a time while crews worked to clear the debris in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment