Music Teacher Accused of Making Obscene Photo Collages Involving Minors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A music teacher from Lycoming County is accused of making obscene photo collages involving minors.

Robert Morrison of Cogan Station was arrested Monday night outside K and S Music in south Williamsport where he gives music lessons.

Police say Morrison cut the heads off pictures of girls and placed them on photos of females engaged in sex acts.

Morrison's wife told investigators she thinks some of the young girls were past and present students.

Police are trying to identify three to five girls in the collages.

Morrison is charged with having obscene materials and is locked up in Lycoming County.