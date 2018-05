× Motorcyclist Killed After Colliding with Car

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Union County.

State police say Danny Feaster, 60, died in the wreck on Route 104 near Mifflinburg just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Troopers say Feaster was driving south, crossed into the northbound lanes to pass a vehicle, and collided with a car heading north.