Hole Opens up on Business Route 6

Posted 3:58 pm, May 22, 2018, by , Updated at 03:57PM, May 22, 2018

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A big hole is slowing down traffic on Business Route 6 in Dickson City.

PennDOT officials say the roadway started buckling Tuesday afternoon and then opened up.

Traffic in that spot is down to one lane and PennDOT crews are on the scene.

That cracked roadway has opened up and filled with rainwater.

Officials say the rain is to blame for the issue. All the wet weather we’ve had has weakened the road in this spot.

The left lane on Business Route 6 westbound heading toward Scranton will be closed until repairs can be made Wednesday.

