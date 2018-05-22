Hole Opens up on Business Route 6

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A big hole is slowing down traffic on Business Route 6 in Dickson City.
PennDOT officials say the roadway started buckling Tuesday afternoon and then opened up.
Traffic in that spot is down to one lane and PennDOT crews are on the scene.
That cracked roadway has opened up and filled with rainwater.
Officials say the rain is to blame for the issue. All the wet weather we’ve had has weakened the road in this spot.
The left lane on Business Route 6 westbound heading toward Scranton will be closed until repairs can be made Wednesday.
41.471196 -75.636246
3 comments
donny hud43987
Ya! The rain! And 1,000.000 trucks
peatermoss
Rain is the cause ?
Boy I wish they would waterproof the roads if this is what’s making the roads fall apart.
SHEESH !!
Tony Torquato
Most likely from flowing water or a damaged drain pipe. Either way it will be a major repair.