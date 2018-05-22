Hole Opens up on Business Route 6

Update: That lane on Biz Rt 6 in Dickson City will be closed until repairs can be made tomorrow @WNEP pic.twitter.com/r6MosKy46B — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) May 22, 2018

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A big hole is slowing down traffic on Business Route 6 in Dickson City.

PennDOT officials say the roadway started buckling Tuesday afternoon and then opened up.

Traffic in that spot is down to one lane and PennDOT crews are on the scene.

Blame it on the rain! Big hole opened up on Rt 6 in Dickson City! @PennDOTNews on scene @WNEP pic.twitter.com/4XcEv18LNN — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) May 22, 2018

That cracked roadway has opened up and filled with rainwater.

Officials say the rain is to blame for the issue. All the wet weather we’ve had has weakened the road in this spot.

The left lane on Business Route 6 westbound heading toward Scranton will be closed until repairs can be made Wednesday.