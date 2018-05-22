Gas Prices Up for Memorial Day Travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- AAA predicts that more than 41 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home over Memorial Day weekend. That's an increase from last year, even though gas prices are higher than normal.

Fuel On on Route 15 in Lewisburg is a busy place to get gas, and as people filled up their tanks on Tuesday, it was no exception.

While Fuel On tends to have some of the lowest gas prices in this area, it's still higher than people would like.

"This is just a way of life nowadays. You just live with it," Ned Host said.

"It is what it is. You can't really help it," Patrick Tully said.

According to AAA, drivers will pay the highest Memorial Day gas prices this year since 2014. Even so, travel is expected to increase by about 5%. People tell Newswatch 16 higher gas prices will not stop them from traveling.

"What are you going to spend an extra $20-30 a trip? That's not going to keep me from going on a trip because gas prices are up 10, 20, 30 cents higher than it is," Host said.

"I think it's something you have to consider. What you're doing and how much money you can spend. If you're going on a vacation to Florida you have to figure out how much money you're going to spend on gas," Bob Scott said.

According to AAA, the national gas price for this weekend is $2.93 a gallon. In Pennsylvania, it's $3.08 a gallon, so people are happy when they find it for less.

"I pulled in and it was under $3. I was celebrating in the car," Deb Sassaman said.

Drivers hope the gas prices go down for the rest of their busy summers on the road.