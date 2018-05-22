Flying from Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week marks the anniversaries of milestones in the history of U.S. aviation and space flight.

112 years ago, the U.S. government granted the Wright brothers the first patent for their "flying machine."

In 1927, Charles Lindbergh landed safely in France, completing his solo flight across the Atlantic.

In 1961, President Kennedy announced the goal of landing Americans on the moon.

In 1969, Apollo 10 came with eight miles of the lunar surface, setting the stage for the first moon landing two months later.

In honor of flight, we head on a trip back down the Pennsylvania Road with Mike Stevens.

In 1995, he showed us how a pilot from Wayne County flew from his home.