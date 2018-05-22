District Two Track and Field preview

Posted 6:50 pm, May 22, 2018, by

Lexi Walsh and Andrew Healey of Holy Cross, along with Cy Babcanec of Lakeland won multiple Gold medals in last weeks District Two Track and Field Championships. The trio looks for more medals at States this weekend.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

