Lexi Walsh and Andrew Healey of Holy Cross, along with Cy Babcanec of Lakeland won multiple Gold medals in last weeks District Two Track and Field Championships. The trio looks for more medals at States this weekend.
District Two Track and Field preview
-
The Gambrell’s Decade Of Dominance In State Track And Field
-
District Two Track and Field Championships
-
Wind, Rain Damage Lakeland School District Field House Right Before Huge Track and Field Meet
-
Robert Spagna Championships
-
District IV Track and Field Championships
-
-
Champions Reactions from District IV Track and Field Championships
-
Northern Tier Track and Field
-
Holy Redeemer on the District playoffs
-
District 2 Track and Field ‘AA’ Championships
-
District XI Track and Field
-
-
Holy Redeemer Beats Holy Cross in District Semifinals
-
Holy Redeemer Volleyball
-
Holy Cross softball