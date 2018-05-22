Crestwood Comets Lacrosse

Crestwood used a quick lead and held off Dallas 17-15 to advance to the D2 'AA' Lacrosse Championship.  The Comets will play Scranton Prep, a 15-13 winner over Wyoming Area, in the finals.  The teams split two games during the regular season.

