× Carbon Monoxide Leak at Animal Hospital in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital because of a carbon monoxide leak in Lackawanna County.

The leak was discovered Tuesday morning at Dunmore Animal Hospital on East Drinker Street.

The fire chief says a crew working on a heating element on the roof found the leak.

One person was taken to the hospital. 13 others were checked out for possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

No animals were affected.