PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Wilkes-Barre Area School District voted on Tuesday night to combine the athletic programs for G.A.R, Meyers and Coughlin.

Athletic directors for G.A.R and Coughlin tell Newswatch 16 the school board voted six to three to combine the athletic programs.

The three athletic programs will be consolidated for the 2019-2020 school year.