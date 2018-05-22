× Adam Rippon, a Champion in Dance

SCRANTON, Pa. — Olympian and Clarks Summit native Adam Rippon won the coveted mirror ball trophy on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night.

His success in ballroom dancing brings a new batch of local fans.

Adam Rippon won a bronze medal and Americans’ hearts in the winter Olympics. In his latest endeavor, he’s picked up fans in a different venue.

“It was really exciting. I was rooting for Adam the whole time. I thought he was the best dancer. And he’s our hometown boy, so I’m very proud of him,” said Deborah Koshinski-Urban, Step By Step Dance Studio.

The owners of Step By Step Dance Studio on North Keyser Avenue in Scranton watched Rippon closely on “Dancing with the Stars.”

“To be here tonight and to be a champion with a partner is something that’s completely new, and it’s so wonderful. It’s so amazing to kind of bring that Olympic excitement here to the dance floor and, you know, just put a really great trophy in my house now,” Rippon said.

Rippon is now waltzing into hearts and into the choreography that husband and wife team Deborah and John Urban teach.

“My husband and I watch the show. We look at the different parts of the choreography, and we actually can share it, some of the choreography, with our advanced classes,” said Koshinski-Urban.

It’s not just local bias. These experts had a feeling Adam Rippon would win.

“When he danced, particularly his cha cha, the way he was so grounded into the floor, I didn’t expect that. But what I saw coming through his dancing was his skating. He was skating into the floor,” John Urban said.

Rippon proved he can be successful no matter the surface.