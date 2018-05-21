× Yard Work and Ice Cream Cones

NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a good day to finally get some yard work done, but it was also a good day for ice cream.

Another weekend has come and gone, and chances are you didn’t get much yard work done.

“It’s going to rain again tomorrow,” said William House of Lenox Township.

Newswatch 16 found House cutting the grass at his 80-acre farm in Lenox Township. He wanted to get it done Monday, before more rain comes on Tuesday.

“We needed to dry up. We have to make hay soon for the animals,” House added.

So for House, a dry day like this is crucial and something he can’t let go to waste.

“For us, that’s how we make our living, selling hay, raising beef.”

At Manning’s Farm in North Abington Township, the focus was more on selling ice cream than on field work.

“On a day like today, they still can’t do anything because over the weekend we got slammed with rain,” said Jean Manning.

The Manning family says their field work is delayed because the fields just can’t absorb how much rain we’ve gotten recently, especially this past weekend, so the water is laying on top of the field.

“Only a certain amount of rain is good. Right now, the fields are soaked,” Manning said.

While the farm dries out, the Manning family is just happy that people around here will eat ice cream no matter the weather.

“Everybody always likes ice cream,” Manning added.

Manning says their family’s milk is a big seller all year round. People will come in for the milk but leave with an ice cream cone as well. Of course, other reasons bring people in, too.

“Everybody celebrates a birthday. We have ice cream birthday cakes, pies. Surprising enough in most of our locations, other than the farm because we’re kind of off the beaten track here. The stores are pretty busy.”

“I’ve been stopping in Manning’s for 20 years going back and forth upstate to Long Island. Recommendation from a friend years ago and we can’t stop coming here. It’s delicious,” said Ellen Driscoll of Long Island.

Driscoll was passing through after a weekend in Ithaca.

“It’s great. I’m introducing it to my family. They’ve never been here before. They’re coming for the first time.

After you finish your yard work this evening, Manning says come get a scoop before more rain moves in tomorrow.