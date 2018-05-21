Three Charged with Robbing CVS in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police arrested three suspected robbers after a short chase through Lackawanna County.

Police took two men and a woman into custody along Interstate 81 south near the Avoca exit.

Investigators say the trio held up CVS on Moosic Street in Scranton around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers say Corfon House, 20, of Indianapolis, demanded pills from the pharmacist, zip tied the pharmacist, then took off with the other two.

House is charged with robbery, simple assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, and other charges.

Rashad Coleman, 25, and Nicola Dunlap, 21, are both charged with conspiracy.