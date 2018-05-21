‘Such a lovely gesture:’ Royal Wedding Flowers Donated to Hospice Patients

LONDON — Some of the flowers from Saturday’s royal wedding were given to a London hospice care facility over the weekend.

Saint Joseph’s Hospice took to Facebook on Sunday to announce the donation, complete with a photo of one lovely lady – 89-year-old Pauline Clayton enjoying the flowers.

The facility sent out a gracious thank you to newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Saint Joseph’s also expressed its gratitude to florist Philippa Craddock.

She used flowers including some picked from the crown estate and Windsor Great Park.

The floral arrangements carried a symbolic significance.

They included white garden roses and forget-me-nots – favorites of Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana.