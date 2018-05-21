Students Rally Against School Shootings in Union County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- Students in Union County want to put an end to school shootings.

Middle and high school students in Lewisburg want lawmakers to enact safer gun laws.

They rallied on Sunday so that deadly shootings like the one in Parkland, Florida, Sandy Hook, or most recently, Santa Fe, Texas never happen again.

"We shouldn't have to continuously live under the threat of these shootings. We're here because we say 'this is not normal.' Our legislators need to act now to change it, to make it better, to make students safe and keep people safe around the country," said Lewisburg Area High School Junior Nick Jacobson.

A ceremony to recognize victims and communities affected by gun violence is set for June 2 at Soldiers Memorial Park in Lewisburg for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.