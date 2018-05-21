Strawberry Crop Late This Year

If you’re looking for sweet, red local strawberries any time soon, you’re going to have to wait.

“Traditionally we open up between the 10th and the 15th, it’ll be the end of june is what we’re thinking right now,” said Craig Pallman of Pallman Farms.

“Right about now, these fields should be full of green fruit, but they’re not. The past few months have been wet and cold and so the crop will be late and there likely won’t be as much fruit as there has been in past years,” added Pallman.

Pallman said, “If we were in a normal season, you would see less petaled flowers and you would see more fruit right now, which we just don’t have because we haven’t had any sun or any consistent temperatures.”

The folks at Pallmans say the phones have been ringing and that people are anxious to get out and pick ripe berries like they have in the past but mother nature is taking her time, and so we will all have to wait.

“We could be working in these berries right now, we can’t even walk across the field without causing any damage because the ground is so wet, which is just unheard of,” said Pallman.