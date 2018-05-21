Spotty Rain Not Keeping Folks Away From Fine Arts Fiesta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The spotty rain showers didn't keep folks away from the Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre.

Sunday was day two of the four-day celebration of all things art in Public Square.

People made their way through the art-walk and checked out what the local artists have to offer.

The festival started back in the 50s as just a gathering of the arts but has grown into much more.

"We have the artist market which are all of these tents around the square that have artists from all over the country with jewelry, pottery, paintings, photog, leather," said Mary Ann Federick, President of the Board of the Fine Arts Feista.

The Fine Arts Fiesta continues through Tuesday here in Wilkes-Barre

