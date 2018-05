Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Family, friends, and strangers gathered on Monday to remember Sister Angela Miller and her sister, Rosemary Smith.

A memorial Mass for the victims was held Monday morning at the IHM Center in Dunmore.

Police believe the women were killed last month by Alan Smith, Rosemary's son.

Sister Miller's body has not been found.

A memorial prayer service for the sisters was held on Sunday.