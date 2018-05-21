Scranton Prep vs Wyoming Area Boys Lacrosse

Posted 10:45 pm, May 21, 2018, by

Wyoming Area welcomed Scranton Prep in D2 boys Lacrosse.  Daniel Hinton scored five goals as the Cavaliers won 15-13.

