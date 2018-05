Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Some children and their families got a chance to ride the rails in Scranton.

They took a short trip through the railyard at Steamtown National Historic Site in a genuine caboose on Sunday.

The riders learned about the brake system that controls the trainĀ and the jobs of the brakeman and flagman.

If you missed Sunday's caboose trip, it's being offered again Saturday.

The ten minute trip through the rail yard in Scranton cost $5 for anyone older than six.