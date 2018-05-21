PHOTOS: Duke and Duchess of Sussex Release Official Royal Wedding Photos

LONDON — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released several official photographs taken on their wedding day by renowned fashion and portrait photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

The photographs were taken on Saturday afternoon at Windsor Castle shortly after the couple returned from their two-mile carriage procession around the town.

In one photograph, the newly-married couple are joined by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. The group are surrounded by the page boys and bridesmaids.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day. These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/WBim9EkI4D — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

Another photograph, also taken in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, is a little less formal with the couple and just the children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/nFaPQSIzVl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding,” Kensington Palace announced Monday.

“They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world.

The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. pic.twitter.com/RSa9ukqxLF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

On Sunday, Lubomirski shared a photograph of himself walking into St. George’s Chapel on Saturday alongside his wife on Instagram.

“Went to a little wedding today ;) …… Wow.. What a fantastic, surreal and wonderful day! Amazing to experience it as a guest and even more incredible to experience it as a photographer,” Lubomirski posted.

The esteemed photographer had been asked to take the official photographs back in January.

“I could not be more thrilled or honored to photograph this historic occasion,” said Lubomirski at the time. “Having taken Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story.”

He had been previously tapped to take the couple’s official engagement photographs at Frogmore House, Windsor, in the weeks after they announced their engagement.

The Archbishop leads the vows and the giving of the rings #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/861sNLbZD0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

The wedding cake is to be served at the Reception. It was designed by Claire Ptak and features elderflower syrup made at The Queen’s residence in Sandringham from the estate’s own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/kt5lE4tEn9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018