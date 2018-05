× One Dead Following Fire in Susquehanna County

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person did not make it out of a burning mobile home in Susquehanna County.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the home along state route 2035 near Lenoxville.

Firefighters say flames were shooting from the place when they arrived.

After the flames were out, they found the victim inside.

An autopsy is planned for Tuesday to identify the person and determine the cause of death.