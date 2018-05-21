× NFL Player J.J. Watt to Pay For Santa Fe Shooting Victim Funerals

HOUSTON, Tex. — A Houston Texans’ player is offering monetary support to families of those killed in the Texas high school shooting.

The NFL team confirmed J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of the 10 people killed on Friday.

Early Friday morning a 17-year-old gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School, 30 miles from Houston.

Nine students and a teacher were killed. 10 others were wounded.

The Texans’ star defensive end reacted to the tragedy earlier Friday by tweeting two words – “absolutely horrific.”

Absolutely horrific. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2018

Watt is known for his community involvement since being drafted by the Texans in 2011.

Last year, he helped to raise millions of dollars to help those in Houston affected by flooding from Hurricane Harvey.