NFL Player J.J. Watt to Pay For Santa Fe Shooting Victim Funerals

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after defeating the Tennessee Titans 57-14 at NRG Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Tex. — A Houston Texans’ player is offering monetary support to families of those killed in the Texas high school shooting.

The NFL team confirmed J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of the 10 people killed on Friday.

Early Friday morning a 17-year-old gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School, 30 miles from Houston.

Nine students and a teacher were killed. 10 others were wounded.

The Texans’ star defensive end reacted to the tragedy earlier Friday by tweeting two words – “absolutely horrific.”

Watt is known for his community involvement since being drafted by the Texans in 2011.

Last year, he helped to raise millions of dollars to help those in Houston affected by flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

 

