New Jersey Police Officer Saves Fawn with Emergency C-Section

Washington Township, NJ — A police officer in New Jersey is getting praise on social media after saving a fawn with an emergency cesarean section.

Officer Vernon of the Washington Township Police Department responded to a call of a deceased doe with a fawn still moving inside.

Vernon “took the initiative and performed the emergency C-section” on the deceased doe, according to Animal Control Officer, Robert Lagonera in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Lagonera then took the fawn home to dry it off and get it warm while rubbing its chest to help the underdeveloped lungs work.

The fawn is now getting the care it needs, says Lagona.