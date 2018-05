Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A new look could help fix up a fire company damaged by storms in Monroe County.

The bad weather in early March took the roof off Jackson Township Fire Hall and damaged a fire truck.

The owner of Frank's Family Haircuts in Tannersville plays bingo there every week, so she organized Sunday's fundraiser to help give back.

The money raised through haircuts will go to repairing the fire company in Monroe County.