POCONO SUMMIT -- More than 1,000 runners hit the streets for the 13th annual Run for the Red in Monroe County.

There was something for every skill level with a marathon, half marathon, and 5K on Sunday.

The event that raises money for the American Red Cross kicked off at Pocono Mountain West High School in Pocono Summit.

This year's 5K was dedicated in the memory of Doctor Lorraine Hamel who was hit by a car and killed while running in Monroe County.