Man Struck by Car While Riding Lawn Mower, Pronounced Dead

Posted 9:22 pm, May 21, 2018, by , Updated at 09:25PM, May 21, 2018

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while on his riding lawn mower.

According to the Lackawanna County coroner’s office, the 57-year-old man was on his riding lawn mower on Green Grove Road in Scott Township near Montdale when he was hit by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The man was thrown from the mower and pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital.

Scott Township police are investigating the deadly crash.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments