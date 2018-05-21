Man Struck by Car While Riding Lawn Mower, Pronounced Dead
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while on his riding lawn mower.
According to the Lackawanna County coroner’s office, the 57-year-old man was on his riding lawn mower on Green Grove Road in Scott Township near Montdale when he was hit by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The man was thrown from the mower and pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital.
Scott Township police are investigating the deadly crash.
2 comments
Jay Shilling
Everyone needs to slow down and start paying attention to the road Sheedy another senseless death ppl PAY ATTENTION
lickerblisters
SLOW DOWN YOU LUZERNE COUNTY CITY IDIOTS! YEAH I SAID CITY…….I CONSIDER ALL OF LUZERNE COUNTY ONE BIG CITY!