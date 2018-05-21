× Man Struck by Car While Riding Lawn Mower, Pronounced Dead

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while on his riding lawn mower.

According to the Lackawanna County coroner’s office, the 57-year-old man was on his riding lawn mower on Green Grove Road in Scott Township near Montdale when he was hit by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The man was thrown from the mower and pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital.

Scott Township police are investigating the deadly crash.