Local Olympian Adam Rippon Wins ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Posted 11:09 pm, May 21, 2018, by , Updated at 11:13PM, May 21, 2018

Los Angeles, Ca -- The 'Dancing with the Stars' athletes finale was earlier tonight on WNEP.

The final three athletes competing for the mirrorball trophy were ice skater Tanya Harding, professional football player Josh Norman, and olympian Adam Rippon.

The Clarks Summit native and his partner, Jenna Johnson took home the competition's top prize tonight winning the mirrorball trophy!

Adam's first dance earned him and Jenna a perfect score of 30,

His second dance earned them a 28, and ultimately the win!

Congrats to northeast PA's own Adam Rippon!

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s