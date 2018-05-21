Local Olympian Adam Rippon Wins ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles, Ca -- The 'Dancing with the Stars' athletes finale was earlier tonight on WNEP.

The final three athletes competing for the mirrorball trophy were ice skater Tanya Harding, professional football player Josh Norman, and olympian Adam Rippon.

The Clarks Summit native and his partner, Jenna Johnson took home the competition's top prize tonight winning the mirrorball trophy!

Adam's first dance earned him and Jenna a perfect score of 30,

His second dance earned them a 28, and ultimately the win!

Congrats to northeast PA's own Adam Rippon!